Constitutional Court backs Turk complaining of detention
Brno, Sept 19 (CTK) - The Czech judiciary has infringed on the rights of a Turkish citizen, who has been waiting for his possible extradition to Turkey more than three years in preliminary detention, the Constitutional Court (US) said on Tuesday.
The judges stressed that while there are no legal restrictions on preliminary detention, it must be fair and take into account the specific circumstances.
The foreigner cannot pay for the consequences of Turkish authorities' sluggish and protracted work, which is also due to the Turkey's internal turbulences last year, the court said.
Following its verdict on Tuesday, the man will probably continue waiting for a decision on his extradition out of custody.
In Turkey, he had been sentenced to six-year imprisonment for a theft involving 90,000 crown-damage, but he escaped from prison.
He should still serve four years, seven months and six days.
The extradition proceedings twice ruled that his extradition to Turkey is legitimate, however, the man always used legal remedies, hence postponing a final ruling in the matter.
The last time that the Czech judiciary publicly discussed the extradition was in February 2017, when the court requested information on the situation in Turkey and had the ruling of the Turkish supreme court, which implies that the man's sentence was cancelled, officially translated.
The translation has not been finished yet.
The Turk has been in detention pending his possible extradition since May 2014, as both the Regional Court in Brno and the High Court in Olomouc insisted that there were justified concerns over his possible escape.
The Regional Court in Brno will now be reviewing the case following the US verdict.
