Thursday, 21 September 2017

EPH acquires German power plant Mehrum

CIA News |
20 September 2017

Energetický a průmyslový holding (EPH) has signed with Enercity and BS Energy a contract on the sale of shares in Kraftwerk Mehrum, the owner of the power plant Mehrum. EPH will thus use its subsidiary EP Power Europe to get shares in the company and take over the control over the power plant in few weeks. The black coal-fired power plant Mehrum with an installed output of 750 MW is located 20 km far from Hannover and employs about 120 people. The transaction is subject to approval by German antitrust body. It will likely be completed in October 2017.