EPH acquires German power plant Mehrum
Energetický a průmyslový holding (EPH) has signed with Enercity and BS Energy a contract on the sale of shares in Kraftwerk Mehrum, the owner of the power plant Mehrum. EPH will thus use its subsidiary EP Power Europe to get shares in the company and take over the control over the power plant in few weeks. The black coal-fired power plant Mehrum with an installed output of 750 MW is located 20 km far from Hannover and employs about 120 people. The transaction is subject to approval by German antitrust body. It will likely be completed in October 2017.
- Login to post comments
Eli on tour with Janek, aka the Honest Guide
What's Up Prague: Eli teamed up with Janek, aka the Honest Guide, to give you a quick tour through Old Town. You might discover a new spot in Prague!. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.