Golden Prague TV festival to offer 73 music, theatre, dance films
Prague, Sept 19 (CTK) - The 54th Golden Prague international television festival of music, theatre and dance films will offer 73 films from 16 countries on September 27-30, Czech Television (CT) head Petr Dvorak said on Tuesday, adding that a new life's work prize will be awarded, going to British film maker Brian Large.
The prize will be presented by the European Broadcasting Union and the International Music and Media Centre, Dvorak told a press conference.
Renowned Czech baritone Adam Plachetka with guests will perform at the festival's opening gala evening on the National Theatre's New Scene that will be live broadcast by CT Art channel.
The festival will be accompanied by 50 live dance performances and workshops organised in the premises of the defunct Zizkov railway station and on the Strelecky ostrov island.
The event's director Tomas Motl said Golden Prague is one of the world's oldest and most important television festivals of music, theatre and dance films.
He said the festival competition includes seven films co-produced by Czech Television and another five with a strong participation of Czechs.
He mentioned documentaries on Czech opera singer Sona Cervena and harpsichordist Zuzana Ruzickova, a recorded dance performance of the Bubenicek brothers and a documentary about the 420PEOPLE dance group.
The Czech films will compete with 61 foreign films including a recorded performance of the Metropolitan Opera in New York, a documentary film about the Bavarian opera house, the reportedly last performance by choreographer Mats Eko and a film about the history of the FC Liverpool football team's anthem, the organisers said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Eli on tour with Janek, aka the Honest Guide
What's Up Prague: Eli teamed up with Janek, aka the Honest Guide, to give you a quick tour through Old Town. You might discover a new spot in Prague!. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.