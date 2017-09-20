Havel library launches Read Havel campaign for school children
Prague, Sept 19 (CTK) - The Vaclav Havel Library launched the Read Havel (Cist Havla) campaign on Tuesday to help elementary and secondary school students get to know Havel not only as a great personality of Czech history, but also as an inspiring writer, Barbora Grecnerova, from the library, has told CTK.
Havel's literary works read by young actors, youtubers and bloggers are key to the campaign. Two video spots will appear on the campaign's website every month, she said.
Thanks to the campaign, school children will be able to read Havel's futuristic article Factory of Goodness in September, his satirical play The Pig in October and later his plays Audience and The Memorandum, his essay The Power of the Powerless and a book interview with Havel, Long-Distance Interrogation.
Each text is accompanied by methodical material and a worksheet, which teachers will be able to use in literature, history and social sciences lessons.
Schools will be sharing their experience with the campaign on Facebook under the #cisthavla hashgtag.
The most active schools will receive "the Vaclav Havel Bookcase" containing all of the works issued by the Vaclav Havel Library so far.
The campaign will culminate on December 18, 2017, the anniversary of Havel's death, when schools will be invited to read some texts by Havel with their students.
