Zeman meets South Korean President in New York
New York, Sept 19 (CTK special correspondent) - Czech President Milos Zeman discussed North Korea and nuclear energy with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at their bilateral meeting in New York on Tuesday, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has told CTK.
"They debated the problems of the North Korean regime as well as nuclear energy. At the end, the president received the mascots of the upcoming Olympic Games," Ovcacek told CTK.
The 2018 Winter Olympics will take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, from February 9 to 25, 2018.
The situation on the Korean Peninsula has escalated in the past few months, which stirred up sharp reactions.
Most recently, U.S. president Donald Trump condemned the North Korean regime during the general debate of the 72nd Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. He accused the North Korean regime of a ruthless effort to gain nuclear weapons.
Trump said if North Korea threatened the United States, it would have no other choice but to "totally destroy" it.
Zeman has also criticised the dictatorial regime in North Korea.
On the contrary, Moon Jae-in promised a more accommodating stance on Pyongyang before being elected president in May 2017.
South Korea is one of the most important non-European business partners of the Czech Republic and one of the biggest investors. The South Korean firms Hyundai, Kiswire and Nexen operate in the country.
Korean companies are also interested in the completion of Czech nuclear power plants.
