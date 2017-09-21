ČS opens tender for its headquarters in Prague-Smíchov
Czech bank Česká spořitelna (ČS) has partnered with studio MOBA to open an international architectonic tender for the new building of its headquarters. The bank has agreed with Sekyra Group on a joint intention to redevelop the locality of the Smíchov Train Station in Prague in a multi-purpose quarter, which will accommodate also the new headquarters. The agreement on the intention was approved by the board of directors of ČS on September 19, 2017. The bank’s seat will have a form of a campus, which will accommodate administrative premises a facilities used by its employees and the general public. The architectonic tender will consists of two rounds.
