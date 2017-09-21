Czech-German fund to sponsor over 100 cross-border projects
Prague, Sept 20 (CTK) - The Czech-German Fund for the Future (CNFB) will support over 100 new cross-border projects with almost 16 million crowns, such as cultural start-ups and events focusing on meetings and communication of the youth, the CNFB said in a press release on Wednesday.
The CNFB board has decided to sponsor the cooperation of the National Gallery in Prague and the Dresden State Art Collections.
During four weekends in November and December, the "Culture Train" will be driving between both towns with a programme prepared by Czech and German musicians, writers and conceptual artists.
The youth meetings are another form of friendship between the Czech Republic and Germany. The newly approved projects will enable students of Czech and German schools to discuss migration, refugees, excessive digitation, cyber harassment and fake news.
The students of the Prague secondary Nature School and the vocational school Max-Grundig Schule will be jointly dealing with history, the present and prospects of energy.
The Czech-German Fund for the Future was established on the basis of the Czech-German Declaration, signed 20 years ago. It is devised to sponsor cultural exchange and civic dialogue between Czechs and Germans.
In the past years, the Fund supported 9,500 projects on both sides of the border, having distributed over 54 million euros on them.
It also provided billions of crowns to the compensation of World War Two concentration camps inmates and victims of forced and slave labour. This year, the functioning of the CNFB was prolonged by another ten years.
The money from it is also used to organise discussion meetings, festivals and exhibitions and to sponsor heritage restoration in the border area.
