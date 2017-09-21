FSČR: VAT income annual grows to CZK 243.1bn
The national VAT income in the Czech Republic totalled CZK 243.11bn as of September 15, 2017. The income totalled CZK 219.73bn as of the end of the same period of last year. The income from the tax on income of legal entities increased from CZK 122.71bn to CZK 126.13bn. Payments from lotteries fell from CZK 1.81bn to CZK 820.63m. The information was provided by the Financial Administration of the Czech Republic (FSČR).
