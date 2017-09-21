Lidl launches e-shop for general public
Czech retail chain Lidl launched an e-shop for the Czech Republic on September 20, 2017. Goods will be delivered within three days from ordering. It is possible to pay with help of payment cards or cash on delivery.
The price of shipment begins at CZK 59 and is reduced to zero at orders above CZK 1,000. The company uses the company PPL to deliver goods to its customers.
The e-shop is supplied from the distribution centre based in Plzeň, which offers over 19,000 kinds of goods on an area of 44,000 m2. Some 90% of the assortment is formed by fashion, footwear, sports equipment, household appliances or equipment for garden and workshop.
The information was provided by Lidl Česká republika.
- Login to post comments
Eli on tour with Janek, aka the Honest Guide
What's Up Prague: Eli teamed up with Janek, aka the Honest Guide, to give you a quick tour through Old Town. You might discover a new spot in Prague!. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.