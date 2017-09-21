Thursday, 21 September 2017

Lidl launches e-shop for general public

CIA News |
Czech retail chain Lidl launched an e-shop for the Czech Republic on September 20, 2017. Goods will be delivered within three days from ordering. It is possible to pay with help of payment cards or cash on delivery.

The price of shipment begins at CZK 59 and is reduced to zero at orders above CZK 1,000. The company uses the company PPL to deliver goods to its customers.

The e-shop is supplied from the distribution centre based in Plzeň, which offers over 19,000 kinds of goods on an area of 44,000 m2. Some 90% of the assortment is formed by fashion, footwear, sports equipment, household appliances or equipment for garden and workshop.

The information was provided by Lidl Česká republika.