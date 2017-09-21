New centre to present building projects opens in Prague
Prague,Sept 20 (CTK) - The Prague Institute of Planning and Development (IPR) will open a new centre of architecture and urban planning (CAMP) with the aim to inform the public on major building projects in the capital on Thursday, IPR head Ondrej Bohac told reporters on Wednesday.
The centre will also organise educational programmes and debates.
An exhibition mapping 63 significant building projects that are being prepared in the capital will be held in the centre till mid-November. Other events will follow.
The CAMP will be open to the public free of charge.
The new centre is situated in the IPR's seat in the Emauzy former monastery in the centre.
There is a 24-metre-broad wall for screenings in the main hall on which significant building projects, results of architectonic contests as well as street and brownfield revivals will be shown.
At present, visitors can find information on dozens of planned construction projects in the capital on the wall.
The opening of an architecture centre has been planned since 2014 when the IPR was established.
Apart from a grand hall, the CAMP also houses an amphitheatre with the capacity of 110 people for lectures and debates, a cafe and a reading room offering books and journals on architecture and zone planning.
An online database of major construction projects in the metropolis will follow up the current exhibition in the centre, prepared by architect and architecture expert Adam Gebrian. The IPR plans to launch it within a year.
The City Hall invested 14 million crowns in the centre. Its operation will annually cost from five to seven million crowns, which the IPR would like to cover from its own budget.
The CAMP will be opened daily except from Mondays from 9:00 till 21:00.
The complete programme of the new centre is available on http://www.praha.camp and on Facebook.
The IPR is a municipal institution dealing with zone planning and urbanism. It is preparing a new Prague zone plan.
A similar organisation has existed in Prague since 1920 when the State Regulatory Commission for Prague and its Surroundings was established. The Main Architect's Section existed in Prague in 1961-1994, followed by the City Development Section that was transformed into the current IPR in 2014. Its annual budget is some 300 million crowns.
