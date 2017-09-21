President Zeman: Trump grading disobedient students
New York, Sept 20 (CTK special correspondent) - U.S. President Donald Trump's U.N. speech was like grading disobedient pupils and the international community should not be based on any pupil-teacher style, Czech President Milos Zeman told journalists on Wednesday.
Like Trump and other heads of state, Zeman visited the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.
Trump sharply criticised the North Korean regime, threatening to "totally destroy" it.
Speaking about the government of Iran, Trump said "It has turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos."
Turning to Venezuela, Trump said its Socialist government had pushed the country to the brink of collapse and the situation there was quite unacceptable.
Zeman said Trump's speech was like gradually grading individual countries.
"I said, OK, North Korea is a horrible dictatorship, there is no objection. He continued with Venezuela, well, Iran, well, there is some discrepancy. As you know the sanctions were lifted and a certain deal with Iran was reached," he added.
When it comes to Cuba, Zeman noted that former U.S. president Barack Obama had recently lifted the sanctions.
"Now we should wait and see whether the lifting of the sanctions will have a positive effect," Zeman said.
"Now imagine that Donald Trump would continue in this spirit. If he said, say: 'And now after North Korea, Venezuela and Iran I must criticise Poland because it breaches the principles of independent judiciary," Zeman said.
"Do you understand me? And he would go on and would say that he must criticise the Czech Republic because it does not let migrants in," he added.
There is the question of where Trump would stop, Zeman said.
"And this somewhat evokes the grading of disobedient pupils at school. The international community should not be based on the pupil-teacher style. Either we are all pupils or we are all teachers and we teach one another," he added.
