Report: Czech GIBS inspection accused 247 people in 2016
Prague, Sept 20 (CTK) - The Czech General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS), investigating crimes of the police and other security forces members, accused 247 people last year, which is 11 fewer than the year before, according to its annual report released to CTK on Wednesday.
The number of prosecuted police officers has dropped year-on-year, while the number of accused Prison Service members has slightly increased.
Like in the past years, security corps members were most often prosecuted on suspicion of power abuse.
Last year, the GIBS accused 112 police officers, which was 31 fewer than in 2015, 30 Prison Service officers (nine more than in 2015) and six customs officers, which was fewer than the year before when ten were accused.
The other accused were civilian employees of the security corps and perpetrators outside the corps whose total number rose by 15 to 99.
The GIBS was investigating 13 cases connected with information leak last year. Their number decreased by three compared with 2015. Eight people were charged in these cases.
GIBS inspectors monitored 19 corruption crimes in 2016, which was a year-on-year decrease by 26. It launched prosecution of 13 people, four fewer than in 2015.
Along with crime statistics, the annual report focused on reliability trials, which rank among GIBS exclusive powers.
They are testing the security corps members' resistance to corruption. These tests have existed in the Czech legal order since 2009. Last year, GIBS inspectors carried out 22 such tests and helped uncover unlawful activities in three cases.
The GIBS was established on January 1, 2012 as a body independent of the interior, finance and justice ministries, under which the respective security forces fall. It is to investigate and prosecute members of the police, Customs Authority and the Prison Service.
As far as the civilian employees of the security corps are concerned, the inspection looks into suspected criminal offences committed in connection with their work.
The GIBS is also authorised to prosecute its own members.
In the past, the Czech Police Inspection was dealing with police crimes. It replaced the previous Interior Minister's Inspection.
