Zeman discusses terrorism with Guterres, invites him to Prague
New York, Sept 20 (CTK special correspondent) - Czech President Milos Zeman discussed the fight against terrorism with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and invited him to Czech Republic on Wednesday, the director of the Presidential Office foreign department, Rudolf Jindrak, has told journalists.
Zeman also had a photo session with U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife after coming to a reception held by Trump for participants in the U.N. General Assembly.
Zeman said they had not discussed his postponed visit to the USA.
He said the meeting with Guterres had been "very friendly" and they also remembered their meeting 20 years ago, when they were prime ministers of the Czech Republic and Portugal.
Zeman said he had asked Guterres whether he wanted to complete his project of a counter-terrorism office by arming it with "an elementary arsenal."
"Guterres did not seem to consider the idea bold. On the other hand, he said the feuds between powers are such that there will be some obstacles," Zeman said.
Zeman said obstacles should be surmounted.
He added that if re-elected next year, he would focus his speech at the U.N. General Assembly at "overcoming the obstacles when developing the activities of the counter-terrorism department of the secretary general."
Zeman said he had only had a handshake with Trump and his wife Melania at the reception.
He said there was no time for speeches.
Zeman also said it was up to the U.S. to say when and whether the meeting with Trump, the Presidential Office planned April, would eventually take place.
"It was not me who invited himself," Zeman said, adding that he is the president of the Czech Republic.
"The president of the Czech Republic never kowtows and never demands any visit," Zeman said.
Zeman also met the Czech community and the Czech diplomatic staff in New York.
He is scheduled to arrive on the Czech Republic on Thursday morning CEST.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Eli on tour with Janek, aka the Honest Guide
What's Up Prague: Eli teamed up with Janek, aka the Honest Guide, to give you a quick tour through Old Town. You might discover a new spot in Prague!. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.