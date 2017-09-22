Friday, 22 September 2017

ČD: Regions request trains worth CZK 35bn, CZK 20bn is available

CIA News |
22 September 2017

Czech Republic’s regions request new railroad vehicles worth totally CZK 35bn. Available funding totals under CZK 20bn, though.

This was stated by Czech Railways (ČD) board of directors chairman Pavel Krtek. According to Mr. Krtek, there is a risk that some of the regions will be left out from the train fleet upgrades.

ČD has contracts with regions for transport models until 2019. The company wants to defend maximum outputs after this date. Mr. Krtek says that the company has to negotiate with each of the regions and respond to individual requirements.