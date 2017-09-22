Friday, 22 September 2017

ČSÚ: Volume of loans increased in 2Q to CZK 32.4bn

CIA News |
22 September 2017

In 2Q 2017 the volume of loans extended to households increased by CZK 32.4bn; the increase was primarily made up of housing loans.

The volume of mortgage loans extended increased by CZK 25.7bn. ČSÚ chairwoman Iva Ritschelová said that the y/y increase in the sales prices of properties reached 9.5 % in 2Q. Realized prices of older apartments were up 18.7 % y/y in the Czech Republic and 18.0 % in Prague. Overall consumer prices increased by 2.3 %.

This is based on data from the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).