ČSSD seeks out-of-court settlement of debt to Altner
Prague, Sept 21 (CTK) - The Czech government Social Democrats (CSSD) have offered 180 million crowns in an out-of-court settlement to the heirs of the late lawyer Zdenek Altner in a dispute over a huge sum he claimed for his services to the party, Czech Radio reported on Thursday, citing three reliable sources.
The CSSD wants the case to be settled before the Supreme Court (NS) decides on it.
The NS is to definitively decide on whether the CSSD has to pay 338 million crowns to Altner's heirs for his having helped it defend the ownership of the Lidovy dum complex, the party's headquarters in the centre of Prague, in 2000.
CSSD financial director Martin Starec would not comment on the CRo's information.
Altner's oldest son Zdenek has reportedly declined the CSSD's offer.
"Our offer is 180 to 200 million crowns. The deal was close to signing in one moment," a source from the CSSD leadership has told CRo.
Zdenek Altner Jr declined not only the settlement offer but also his part of the inheritance, CRo said, adding that Altner Sr had three offspring.
In March 2016, a Prague court confirmed Altner's right to almost 338 million crowns for having represented the CSSD in the Lidovy dum ownership dispute from 1997.
The court said the CSSD owes 18.5 million crowns to Altner, plus 318 million crowns worth a delay penalty for the 5,734 days that elapsed from his complaint to the court verdict.
The CSSD leaders expressed the party's readiness to repay the debt but criticised the imposed penalty which, they said, was so high due to delays caused by Altner.
Last year, the CSSD took out a bank loan of 338 million crowns. However, its annual financial report shows that it used nothing of the loaned money in 2016.
In the meantime, the CSSD appealed the court verdict and the NS, which is the court of appeals, ruled in a preliminary injunction that the CSSD need not pay anything pending a NS verdict.
Last autumn, Altner died and his claim became his heirs' claim.
A month ago, the inheritance proceedings started to finish, CRo said on Thursday.
If Altner's heirs and the CSSD fail to reach agreement, a decision will be made by the NS.
