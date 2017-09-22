Czech, Austrian police train action against football hooligans
Prague, Sept 21 (CTK) - More than 200 Czech and Austrian police officers took part in an exercise in which they intervened against football hooligans and pursued a vehicle over the border in South Bohemia and Upper Austria on September 19-20, the Czech Police Presidium announced on Thursday.
The exercise took place close to the border between the two countries.
Czech Deputy Police President Petr Petrik said the exercise tested close cooperation of the Austrian and Czech police forces.
In 2016, a new Austrian-Czech agreement on police cooperation took effect.
In August, the Czech police organised a similar exercise together with their German colleagues. The police then dealt with a simulated case of bank robbers escaping from the Czech Republic to Germany.
