Czech Technology Agency awards successful projects
Prague, Sept 21 (CTK) - The Czech Technology Agency (TACR) gave prizes to representatives of four research and development projects the agency has sponsored and which already have reached specific results in practice on Thursday.
They include a firm producing endoprostheses, a company manufacturing cutting tools, a manufacturer of smart textiles and a group of developers who invented a method watching changes in materials in time.
Each of the projects received the prize for a different sphere.
"We award them in the categories Solution for Quality of Life, Economic Contribution, Usefulness of Solutions and Originality of Solutions," TACR director Petr Ocko said.
"The jury was selecting from 38 projects which advanced to the final selection out of the original 100 ones our agency sponsored," Ocko said.
The most concrete results were brought by the development of a special endoprosthesis of the thighbone designed by the firm Beznoska and Masaryk University in Brno.
The endoprosthesis is unique because its components can be prolonged as the child grows.
Designer David Sitte said it was already used by two children, a boy, 8, and a girl, 16.
The project also received the award Czech Idea.
The smart textiles, designed by the firm VUB and University of Technology in Liberec, north Bohemia, can be used for security forces, but also for outdoor activities.
"We tested the products in difficult conditions such as during an ascent of the Snezka Mountain and in the Rocky Mountains," Miroslav Tichy, from the VUB, said.
TACT is a state institution distributing money for applied research and development.
