Friday, 22 September 2017

Inaugural tennis Laver Cup opens in Prague

ČTK |
22 September 2017

Prague, Sept 21 (CTK) - The 1st Laver Cup tennis team competition will open with Marin Cilic playing against Frances Tiafoe in Prague's 02 Arena at 13:00 on Friday, the Team Europe and Team World captains, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, told journalists on Thursday.

In the three-day tournament, Roger Federer (Switzerland), Rafael Nadal (Spain), Dominic Thiem (Austria), Tomas Berdych (Czechia), Alexander Zverev (Germany) and Cilic (Croatia) will represent Europe, while John Isner, Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, Tiafoe (all USA), Nick Kirgios (Australia) and Denis Shapovalov (Canada) will play for Team World.

On Friday, the singles matches Thiem vs Isner and Zverev vs Shapovalov and the doubles match of Nadal and Berdych against Kirgios and Sock will follow.

On Saturday, Nadal, Federer and Berdych will meet Querrey, Sock and Kyrgios in singles matches. Who will play against whom is to be announced only on Saturday morning.

Originally, Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) was to take part in the tournament, but he does not feel fit enough after the US Open tournament. He was replaced by the 19-year-old Tiafoe.

"Friday looks really amazing. I can’t wait to start on Saturday as well, but tomorrow I’ll be the big supporter," Federer said.

On Friday, the winning team gets one point for each match. On Saturday each match is worth two points and three points per victorious match will be given on Sunday. The team reaching 13 points will win the Laver Cup.

Laver Cup Friday schedule:

13:00 Cilic (5th in ATP rankings) vs Tiafoe (72),

Thiem (7) vs Isner (17).

19:00 Zverev (4) vs Shapovalov (51)

Berdych, Nadal vs Kyrgios, Sock.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.