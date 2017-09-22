Malenovský likely to remain Czech EU court judge in next term
Prague, Sept 21 (CTK) - Jiri Malenovsky will probably continue representing the Czech Republic as a judge at the European Court of Justice in the next term, since the lower house's European affairs committee gave smooth consent to his nomination on Thursday.
Deputy Justice Minister Petr Jager told the lawmakers that a commission including the heads of the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court and the Supreme Administrative Court, Pavel Rychetsky, Pavel Samal and Josef Baxa, respectively, Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek, Justice Minister Robert Pelikan and Czech Bar Association chairman Martin Vychopen, has agreed on Malenovsky's new nomination.
Since the commission reached agreement, no tender for the post had to be put up, Jager said.
He said the consensus was unanimous, in spite of Malenovsky's previous hint that he might leave the post early.
Malenovsky, 67, has been a judge of the Luxembourg-seated European Court of Justice since May 2004. Before, he was a member of the Czech Constitutional Court.
