Owens-Illinois innovated glassworks in Dubí for EUR 27m
Company Owens-Illinois (O-I) has completed an investment totaling EUR 27m into its plant in Dubí in the Ústecko Region, which is the company’s key facility for the German market.
The innovation of the glass bath will result in an increase in the production capacity, an expansion of the spectrum of products and an improvement of quality. The investments will also reduce final consumption of energy and reduce CO2 and other emissions.
The O-I plant in Dubí produces more than 210m bottles per year (roughly 62,500 tons of glass).
