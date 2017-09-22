Právo: Prague, other towns seek European title for housing estates
Prague, Sept 21 (CTK) - Prague and other four European cities' are jointly fielding their experimental housing estates from 1927-1932 in a competition for the European Heritage title to be awarded in 2019, daily Pravo wrote on Thursday.
The City Council approved Prague's application on Wednesday, fielding Baba, a valuable functionalist villa housing estate, northwest of the city centre, as its candidate for the prestigious title.
Baba is a protected urban zone now. In future, it is to be declared a town reserve, the daily writes.
"Applications in the competition are being submitted by the cities of Stuttgart, Wroclaw, Brno, Prague and Zurich. From 1927 to 1932, model housing estates were built in these cities by the German, Czechoslovak, Swiss and Austrian Werkbund," says a document presenting the cities' joint project.
As early as 2013, they agreed on preserving and protecting their experimental housing estates, Pravo writes.
The given localities represent the period new architecture of geometric shapes, made of concrete, with flat roofs and seemingly free of any decorations, Pravo quotes Czech architect Radomira Sedlakova as saying.
These experimental qualities and unique urban style can also be found in Prague's Baba locality, Pravo adds.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Eli on tour with Janek, aka the Honest Guide
What's Up Prague: Eli teamed up with Janek, aka the Honest Guide, to give you a quick tour through Old Town. You might discover a new spot in Prague!. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.