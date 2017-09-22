Friday, 22 September 2017

Právo: Prague, other towns seek European title for housing estates

ČTK |
22 September 2017

Prague, Sept 21 (CTK) - Prague and other four European cities' are jointly fielding their experimental housing estates from 1927-1932 in a competition for the European Heritage title to be awarded in 2019, daily Pravo wrote on Thursday.

The City Council approved Prague's application on Wednesday, fielding Baba, a valuable functionalist villa housing estate, northwest of the city centre, as its candidate for the prestigious title.

Baba is a protected urban zone now. In future, it is to be declared a town reserve, the daily writes.

"Applications in the competition are being submitted by the cities of Stuttgart, Wroclaw, Brno, Prague and Zurich. From 1927 to 1932, model housing estates were built in these cities by the German, Czechoslovak, Swiss and Austrian Werkbund," says a document presenting the cities' joint project.

As early as 2013, they agreed on preserving and protecting their experimental housing estates, Pravo writes.

The given localities represent the period new architecture of geometric shapes, made of concrete, with flat roofs and seemingly free of any decorations, Pravo quotes Czech architect Radomira Sedlakova as saying.

These experimental qualities and unique urban style can also be found in Prague's Baba locality, Pravo adds.

