Social Watch criticises Czech arms exports to Egypt
Prague, Sept 21 (CTK) - The Czech Republic exported arms and military equipment to unstable regions and authoritarian countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia in 2016, Tomas Tozicka, head of the Czech branch of the Social Watch organisation, told journalists on Thursday.
"One of the key problems is that arms are very easily available for the warring parties," he said, adding that there are nearly two dozen conflicts in which more and more people are getting killed.
Tozicka said arms exports to unstable regions are a suicide activity and higher number of people will become refugees due to them. "This concerns mainly countries ruled by authoritarian regimes, nontransparent regimes, in which arms are misused to suppress any civic engagement," he said.
Social Watch criticised the Czech arms exports to Egypt, in which security forces used arms against street protesters. The organisation also said the Czech trucks sold to Saudi Arabia were used to transport military equipment, although the European Parliament passed a resolution calling on EU member states to stop exporting military materiel to this country in 2016.
Social Watch also expressed concern over the Czech exports to Iraq and Nigeria last year.
Social Watch is an international network of civic groups aiming to eradicate poverty and promote the observation of human rights and peace. Its Czech branch includes the Nesehnuti, the Ecumenic Academy, Forum 50%, Educon and Eurosolar groups.
