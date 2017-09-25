ČEZ Distribuce will invest more than CZK 11bn in 2018
In 2018 ČEZ Distribuce plans to invest more than CZK 11bn. In 2017 the company expects investment expenditures to reach CZK 10.2bn. Of this total, CZK 9.6bn should be spent on construction and reconstruction and a further CZK 600m on repairs.
During its entire existence the company has spent CZK 102bn. The aim of the investments is to provide good and reliable deliveries of electricity and to fulfill growing client demands to connect to the grid.
Current projects for example include the reconstruction of the Lichoceves substation (CZK 126m), strengthening main Výškov – Most JIH – Komořany (CZK 120.7m) and the construction of transformer station TR Triangle (CZK 161.8m), which should also ensure a power supply for the Nexen Tire Corporation Czech production facility.
The Fifejdy transformer station in Ostrava worth CZK 220m should also be completed by the end of 2017. ČEZ Distribuce operates mains measuring 163,680 km with 3.6m connection points in the Czech Republic.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Art&Food ZOOna (Bloges ART Market)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.