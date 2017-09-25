CEEC: Investors awarded project contracts worth CZK 3.1bn
During the January to July 2017 period public investors completed and awarded 442 contracts for project preparations worth CZK 3.1bn to concrete suppliers. Their volume increased 90.1 % y/y while their number was up 18.5 %. This development was significantly influenced by a change in the public contracts act from October 2016. This is based on an analysis prepared by CEEC Research based on data published in the Public Contracts Register.
