Wednesday, 27 September 2017

CEEC: Investors awarded project contracts worth CZK 3.1bn

CIA News |
25 September 2017

During the January to July 2017 period public investors completed and awarded 442 contracts for project preparations worth CZK 3.1bn to concrete suppliers. Their volume increased 90.1 % y/y while their number was up 18.5 %. This development was significantly influenced by a change in the public contracts act from October 2016. This is based on an analysis prepared by CEEC Research based on data published in the Public Contracts Register.