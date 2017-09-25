Czech Defence Ministry to fund Libyan coastguard training
Prague, Sept 23 (CTK) - The Czech Defence Ministry plans to help fund the training of the Libyan coastguard with 50,000 euros, which the government will asses on Monday, Jakub Fajnor, from the Defence Ministry's press section, has told CTK.
The contribution will go to the EU project to curb migration form North Africa to Europe.
"The aim is to win the Czech government's consent to the allocation of 50,000 euros from the ministry's budget in support of the Libyan coastguard in the fight against illegal migration across the Mediterranean Sea and to strengthen the overall security situation in the Mediterranean and the North African region," Fajnor said.
The training of the coastguard is part of the EUNAVFOR MED Sophia mission fighting people smugglers in the Mediterranean Sea. Five Czech soldiers serve in the mission.
Fajnor pointed out that the mission's efficiency was to a certain extent limited by the fact that its ships cannot operate in the Libyan territorial waters.
This is why a training of the Libyan Navy and coastguard was launched in October 2016. It has entered the second phase.
"Its total costs are put at three million euros and the training is still funded from national contributions of particular member states," Fajnor noted.
He added that the proposal was in harmony with the migration priorities of the Czech government that would like to solve problems connected with migration in the regions of origin.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Art&Food ZOOna (Bloges ART Market)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.