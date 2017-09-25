Disabled Czech scores world record towing 11.5-tonne lorry
Ostrava, North Moravia, Sept 23 (CTK) - Czech disabled bodybuilder Daniel Minster, 44, has become the first in the world to tow a heavy lorry, a Tatra Prasident weighing 11.5 tonnes, that he pulled away by 252 centimetres on a track during the Day of Records in Ostrava on Saturday.
Minster, a bronze medallists from the Arnold Classic 2017 professional bodybuilding contest, ended up in a wheelchair after a road accident ten years ago.
He said immediately after the record that his arms were aching the most.
He was supported by bodybuilder Lenka Ferencukova who also managed to tow away the Tatra lorry on Saturday. However unlike the wheelchair-bound Minster, she could use her legs and managed to pull away the lorry by 440 centimetres.
Minster, who has been training bodybuilding since the age of 16 and has been a registered contestant for four years, tried to score a similar record for the first time, he admitted.
He was just testing it in the middle of the week when he pulled away the lorry by one meter only. Otherwise, he went to a gym as usual, he added.
"The training has definitely helped me coordinate movements in the wheelchair. I have a better stability and trust myself more in it," said Minster, who plans to take part in several competitions next year.
Ferencukova said Minster could set an example for many other disabled people.
