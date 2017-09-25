Wednesday, 27 September 2017

EAM expects increase in net sales of funds to CZK 10bn

CIA News
25 September 2017

The Czech branch of Erste Asset Management (EAM) expects to see net sales of mutual funds totaling around CZK 10bn for 2017. In 1H 2017 more than CZK 14bn was sold through the Česká Spořitelna distribution grid (+40 % y/y). Adjusted for buybacks of mutual funds, net sales totaled almost CZK 6bn. This was stated for ČIANEWS by branch director Martin Řezáč, who added that clients are most interested in investments into mixed mutual funds.