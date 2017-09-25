Luxurious jeweller's in Prague centre robbed
Prague, Sept 23 (CTK) - Unknown perpetrators robbed a luxurious jewellery shop in Parizska street in Prague centre on Saturday, stealing goods worth hundreds of thousands of crowns, public Czech Television (CT) has reported.
Prague police spokesman Tomas Hulan confirmed the robbery and the estimated damage level.
"We received a report on a robbery in a shop in Parizska street around 12:45. Detectives from the Prague 1 police district are investigating the case," Hulan said.
Parizska (Paris) street near Old Town Square is one of the main shopping boulevards in the historical centre where many of the most famous world brands of fashion, accessories and jewels are sold.
They become a target of robbers quite often.
Last October, two armed perpetrator robbed a luxurious watchmaker's shop there, stealing watches worth millions of crowns.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Art&Food ZOOna (Bloges ART Market)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.