Team Europe wins Laver Cup
Prague, Sept 24 (CTK) - The Team Europe won the first Laver Cup tennis tournament held in Prague, beating the Team World 15-9, after Swiss Roger Federer defeated Australian Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6 and 11-9 in super tie-break on Sunday.
The next cup will take place in Chicago.
The tournament was initiated by Federer, a 19-time Grand Slam winner, as homage to the legendary Australian Rod Laver, the only double Grand Slam holder. He was watching the matches in Prague and presented the trophy to the victorious team.
The Team Europe was headed by Swede Bjorn Borg. Along with Federer, it included Spanish Rafael Nadal (number one in world rankings), Austrian Dominic Thiem, German Alexander Zverev, Croat Marin Cilic and Czech Tomas Berdych.
The Team World, led by U.S. John McEnroe, was comprised of American John Isner, Sam Querrey, Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe as well as Kirgios and Canadian Denis Shapovalov.
A team had to gain at least 13 points to win the cup.
Results of matches played on Sunday:
Doubles:
Berdych, Cilic vs Sock, Isner 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (6-8).
Singles:
Zverev vs Querrey 6-4, 6-4.
Nadal vs Isner 5-7, 6-7 (1-7).
Federer vs Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 11-9 in super tie-break.
Team Europe vs Team World 15-9 after the twelfth, final match.
