Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Cabinet approves judge at EU Court of Justice for next term

ČTK |
26 September 2017

Prague, Sept 25 (CTK) - Jiri Malenovsky will continue to represent the Czech Republic as a Judge at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for the next term, as the Czech cabinet has approved the proposal of Justice Minister Robert Pelikan, the cabinet said in a press release on Monday.

Malenovsky was nominated by the candidate selection committee and he was unanimously supported by the Committee on European Affairs of the Czech Parliament last week.

Malenovsky has held the office of a judge at the ECJ since May 2004.

He previously served as a judge at the Czech Constitutional Court.

Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek would now announce the name of the Czech candidate to the Secretariat General of the European Council, the Justice Ministry wrote in the release.

The judges are nominated for the term of six years by a consensus of the member states' cabinets.

Malenovsky is an expert in EU and international law.

