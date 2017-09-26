Czechs to help implement European regulation on digital market
Prague, Sept 25 (CTK) - The government approved a mandate for Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka for an EU summit within which the Czech Republic wants to actively join the talks on new European regulations in the sphere of digital market and security of digital space, the Government Office told journalists on Monday.
The "digital" summit is scheduled in Tallinn for Thursday and Friday.
The Friday part of the informal summit is devoted to the role of the state when creating a safe digital space.
Attention will be paid to the "cyber package" recently unveiled by EC President Jean-Claude Juncker in his report on the state of the European Union.
The package is to include new bills and concept document, contributing to the defence of the EU and its members, the Government Office said.
"Within the preparation of cyber security, the Czech Republic has been in top places. It has achieved this thanks to its high quality legislation, developing capacity and the participation of the private sector and other actors," it added.
"This is why the Czech government will actively join the talks on the 'cyber package'," the press release said.
There will be also talks on the progress achieved since the Rome Declaration on EU Future was passed this March.
"It is crucial for the Czech government that the EU future should be based on unity and cohesion and that intensification of European integration should be based on prosperity and security in Europe," the press release said.
At the dinner on Thursday, EU members will discuss EU future and the Brexit.
Friday will be devoted to the digital summit with the main topics of Internet security, electronisation of the services offered by the state, the development of digital economy, the data flow and support for digital society.
