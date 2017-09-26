German activist pleading for EU anti-extremism rules in Prague
Prague, Sept 25 (CTK) - The EU should adopt joint rules of the fight against religious extremism that would reduce the threat of terrorist attacks, German activist, writer and human rights campaigner Seyran Ates said in Prague on Monday.
Ates unveiled a European petition for the adoption of legislation for a joint struggle against terrorism.
At least one million signatures must be collected for the European Commission to deal with a petition.
Ates is a moderate Muslim.
Islamist terrorism is one of the most serious threats everywhere in Europe, she said.
In this, the Czech Republic may be an exception, but this is given by its specific demographic structure, she added.
In a number of countries, integration of migrants has failed as they have no prospects, then easily succumbing to Islamist propaganda, Ates said.
Radical propaganda is spreading thanks to a network of mosques with suspiciouis financing from abroad, she added.
Ates said in the past decade organisations of the Muslim Brotherhood in Europe had gained over 120 million euros from Qatar.
Turkey spends two billion euros annually on the support of its mosques in Europe, she added.
Ates said the financing of extremist organisations should be blocked. This is one of the demands of the petition available at web page www.stopextremism.eu.
It also demands that the EU pass a joint definition of extremism and that the authorities in individual countries exchange information on extremists.
The EU should also stop extremist propaganda in society and social networks, the petition said.
She said Islamist extremism also had an impact on the outcome of the German election on Sunday.
The success of the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) was also due to other parties being unable to say credibly how they would treat political Islam.
"However, AfD places every Muslim in the position of an extremist. In our view, there are better ways with which to combat religious extremism rather than fuelling prejudices against Muslims," Ates said.
