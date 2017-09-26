Government approves pay rise in public sector
Prague, Sept 25 (CTK) - Czech government approved 10-percent rise in salaries in the public sector and security forces and a 15-percent rise for teachers in regional schools as of November on Monday, PM Bohuslav Sobotka and Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (Social Democrats, CSSD)) have tweeted.
The government approved an increase in the salaries of the police, firefighters, customs officers and prison wardens.
Soldiers' salaries will rise, too.
The coalition of the CSSD, ANO and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) agreed on the pay rise two weeks ago.
The ministers were approving the respective decrees on Monday.
"The economy is rising and consequently, the security forces deserve a just pay rise, too," Chovanec said.
He added that the government would return the security forces members what they had lost in the past during the economic crisis where their pay had been cut.
Due to the government austerity measures, their salaries fell by 10 percent in 2011. A year before, the police lost their risk bonuses.
