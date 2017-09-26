Government approves pension indexation by CZK 475
Prague, Sept 25 (CTK) - The Czech government decided on Monday that the average monthly old-age pension would rise by 475 crowns as of January 2018, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) has tweeted.
The pension indexation reflects both the price and pay rise in the country.
The fixed part of the pension, the same for all pensioners, will increase from 2550 to 2700 crowns.
The variable part of the pension calculated on the basis of the years at work and the sum paid in social insurance will rise by 3.5 percent.
The pension bonuses for resistance fighters and the families of the deceased ones will also increase by 3.5 percent.
The draft decree was worked out by the Labour and Social Affairs Ministry.
Along with old-age pensions, disability as well as widow's, widower's and orphan's pensions will rise.
As of the end of June, the Czech Social Security Administration paid old-age pensions to almost 2.4 million people in the Czech Republic with a population of 10.5 million. The average pension was 11,807 crowns.
Moreover, 425,400 people received disability pensions and 71,400 adults and children were paid widow's, widower's and orphan's pensions.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Art&Food ZOOna (Bloges ART Market)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.