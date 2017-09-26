Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Gov't approves memorandum on automotive industry's future

CIA News |
26 September 2017

The ČSSD, ANO and KDU-ČSL government approved on September 25, 2017, the Memorandum on the Future of Automotive Industry in the Czech Republic.

Minister of Industry and Trade Jiří Havlíček (ČSSD) has stated that the economy will, in addition to industrial production, be increasingly shaped by services and digital technologies. According to the minister, the foreseen changes represent major questions and future opportunities for the automotive industry, one of the main pillars of the Czech national economy.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Association of Automotive Industry have, in addition to the memorandum, processed the 2025 Czech Automotive Industry Action Plan, dealing with electromobility, autonomous vehicles and digitalisation.