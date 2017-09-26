Johnson in Prague: EU citizens to keep their rights after Brexit
Prague, Sept 25 (CTK) - Britain will preserve the rights of EU citizens and it will remain a European ally in defence affairs after Brexit, British Foreign and Commonwealth Secretary Boris Johnson said after meeting his Czech counterpart Lubomir Zaoralek in Prague on Monday.
Zaoralek repeated that the preservation of rights of Czech citizens in Britain was a priority for the Czech Republic.
Prague is also interested in preserving the high volume of trade, he added.
Johnson visited Prague after the Friday speech by Prime Minister Theresa Mayova in Florence in which she outlined her concept of British-EU relations after the Brexit.
Johnson said he wanted to explain May's attitudes in other European metropolises, too.
The Czech Republic was the first state to which he came.
Johnson said this was a sign of the two countries' close relationship.
First, there was a talk about citizens, Johnson said, adding that Britain highly esteemed the contribution of the 45,000 Czech citizens living in the U.K.
Their rights will be protected and respected as long as they wish. They will be guaranteed by British courts, he added.
He repeated May's statement that London would abide by the financial obligations towards the EU during the time before a clear arrangement of future relations.
Johnson confirmed the commitment to continue with defence cooperation.
He expressed the hope that the published statement by the British government would help push forward the talks between London and Brussels on their relations with a focus on future arrangement.
Johnson said now the ball was on the EU side of the court. Britain wants to build deep and special partnership with its EU partners.
Zaoralek said it was a good thing that Johnson had come to Prague to specify what May said.
The Czech Republic is interested in the Brexit deal being concluded in the way beneficial to both sides, Zaoralek said.
"We are greatly interested in the flow of goods between the Czech Republic and Britain staying unrestricted because Britain is the Czech Republic's fourth biggest export partner," he added.
He stressed that Prague was siding with the joint EU negotiating team.
