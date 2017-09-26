Poll: ANO easily leading in popularity
Prague, Sept 25 (CTK) - Former finance minister Andrej Babis's ANO would win the election to the Czech Chamber of Deputies with a large lead before the second Social Democrats (CSSD) now, according to a poll conducted by the CVVM and released on Monday.
The lower house would be also re-entered by the Communists (KSCM), the Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL).
The Pirates and the populist anti-Islam Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) would be the newcomers.
By contrast, TOP 09 would not cross the 5 percent threshold to re-enter the Chamber of Deputies.
According to the election model, ANO would gain 30.9 percent of the vote, 3,1 percent less than in June, followed by the Social Democrats with 13.1 percent and the third Communists with 11.1 percent, 3.4 percent less than in June.
The ODS is backed by 9.1 percent and the SPD by 7.3 percent of Czechs. According to the model, the Pirates are to receive 6.4 percent and the Christian Democrats 6.2 percent.
The conservative opposition TOP 09 would be 0.6 percent short of the threshold for the Chamber of Deputies, which is still within the margin of error.
The election is scheduled for October 20-21.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Art&Food ZOOna (Bloges ART Market)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.