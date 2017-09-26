Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Sony DADC to open centre for central Europe at Plzeň

Sony DADC will open a new distribution centre for entertainment in Central Europe in Nýřany at Plzeň. On an area of more than 40,000 sq m, the centre will offer both retail and B2B distribution. Depending on the future demand, the centre is also ready to provide D2C (Direct to Consumer) services. In the first year, the company will create about 200 new jobs in operation.