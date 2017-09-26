Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Summary: Unit trust sales grow by tens of percent

CIA News |
26 September 2017

The volume of gross sales of unit trusts managed by Česká Spořitelna (ČS) in H1 2017 exceeded CZK 18.5bn. Assets in the funds distributed by ČS grew by more than CZK 7.7bn.

The volume of money regularly invested in unit trusts has exceeded CZK 5.1bn since the beginning of 2017 (as on August 18, 2017). In Q2 2017, new sales of unit trusts of ČSOB Asset Management (AM) increased 65% on the year, primarily on top of the growing demand for mixed funds.

Sales in H1 amounted to almost CZK 15bn. Investiční Kapitálová Společnost Komerční Banky reported transactions worth CZK 6.1bn (+19%), a survey by ČIANEWS has shown.