Zeman wishes good luck to Merkel in coalition talks
Prague, Sept 25 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her repeated victory in the parliamentary election in Germany and wished her good luck in the uneasy talks on a new government coalition, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told journalists on Monday.
Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU won the fourth elections in a row. However, its coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), suffered serious losses, although they finished third.
The SPD has said it will go into opposition.
Merkel may form a new majority government along with the Greens and the liberal FDP.
The anti-migrant and anti-Islam Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the third strongest party in Germany now.
Zeman did not speak about AfD's result in the wire to Merkel. He thanked her for positive development of Czech-German relations, to which she "contributed with her active and positive approach."
Zeman said a long path had been passed in the direction of good neighbourhood and tolerant partnership.
"I am happy that despite the existence of the topics on which we have different views, the discussion between our countries has always been professional and pragmatic," Zeman said.
He noted that he had met Merkel in Prague last year.
Zeman said he hoped there would be an opportunity to meet again in the years to come.
