Activists: Greens, Pirates are most open to LGBT rights
Prague, Sept 26 (CTK) - The Czech Greens, followed by the Pirates and the ANO movement are the most open to the idea of marriages for all, including same-sex couples, and adoption of the biological child of one's homosexual partner, Adela Horakova, from the LGBT platform PROUD said on Wednesday.
On the contrary, the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), the right-wing Civic Democrats (ODS), TOP 09 and the Free Citizens Party (Svobodni), and the populist Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) are the least open to marriages for homosexual couples and adoption by the partner from a gay or lesbian couple. Slightly more open are the Communists (KSCM).
Mayors and Independents (STAN) and the Social Democrats (CSSD) are neither open nor against these changes.
Horakova said some people may be taken by surprise by the results released one month before the general election as some parties are much less liberal than their voters.
The Coalition for Marriage, which is an association of groups promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual (LGBT) rights, assessed the opinions presented in the election programmes and by election leaders and other politicians of the 11 most popular Czech political parties.
Registered partnerships of homosexual couples were introduced in the country in 2006. Czech same-sex couples are not allowed to get married and adopt children.
In October, the Coalition for Marriage plans to launch a campaign in support of politicians open to LGBT rights.
"We focus our campaign on half a million people, which is no small number," Czeslaw Walek, from Prague Pride, said, adding that it concerns not only homosexuals but also their parents, relatives and friends.
The Czech Republic has about 10.5 million inhabitants.
