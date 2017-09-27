Anti-drug coordinator: Alcohol tax should be more expensive
Prague, Sept 26 (CTK) - More expensive alcohol beverages would contribute to the limitation of excessive alcohol drinking in the Czech Republic, National Anti-Drug Coordinator Jindrich Voboril told journalists on Tuesday.
For this purpose, the excise tax, the VAT and the guaranteed price for the purchase of one gramme of alcohol should be raised, Voboril said.
A new national strategy is being drafted with measures to limit the use of both legal and illegal drugs, he added.
It will depend on the next government and its approach what measures will be implemented, Voboril said.
The new government is to arise from the October 20-21 election to the Chamber of Deputies.
Alcohol producers prefer prevention that would contribute to sensible alcohol drinking.
"Alcohol, which has been part of society for centuries, is naturally a business. We are all interested in its consumption being moderate and responsible," Vladimir Darebnik, from the Union of Spirits Producers and Importers, said.
According to the latest annual report on the state of drug addiction for 2015, alcohol is drunk every day or almost every day by 19 percent of men and 6 percent of women.
Roughly 640,000 Czechs over 15 drink alcohol in a risky way and may have problems with addiction.
The national strategy of fight against drug addiction and gambling is to include the measures for nine years. A new one is being drafted. The next government is to pass it by the end of next year.
Voboril said the plan should suggest changes in legislation and other steps.
Alcohol beverages should not be accessible to children. Perhaps 20,000 teenagers are at-risk drinkers, Voboril said.
When it comes to combined alcohol and tobacco consumption and the number of obese people, the Czech Republic is the most unhealthy country in the world, according to a comparative study released by the British Clinic Compare, based on data from 179 countries. It is followed by Russia and Slovenia.
Some 13.7 litres of alcohol are drunk per head in the Czech Republic annually and the country is in 11th place with regard to the consumption of tobacco products.
