Central Group, Finep and Skanska sell the most apartments in Prague
Central Group sold 1,243 apartments in the year 2016 for CZK 5.2bn, and in 1H 2017 it sold another 479 apartments. The company represents 17 % of the Prague market. This is according to a common analysis of Trigema, Skanska Reality and Central Group. Number two in Prague in 1H is Finep with 214 sold apartments and 7.5 % of the market. Skanska Reality follows with 193 apartments and a 6.8% market share.
