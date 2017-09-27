Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Central Group, Finep and Skanska sell the most apartments in Prague

CIA News |
27 September 2017

Central Group sold 1,243 apartments in the year 2016 for CZK 5.2bn, and in 1H 2017 it sold another 479 apartments. The company represents 17 % of the Prague market. This is according to a common analysis of Trigema, Skanska Reality and Central Group. Number two in Prague in 1H is Finep with 214 sold apartments and 7.5 % of the market. Skanska Reality follows with 193 apartments and a 6.8% market share.