Czech-Bavarian October festival to become Plzeň's tradition
Plzen, West Bohemia, Sept 26 (CTK) - Treffpunkt, a Czech-Bavarian festival that is to take place on October 20-22 in Plzen, will offer Bavarian beers, tasting of traditional foods, concerts, exhibitions and author readings.
It was established in 2015, when Plzen held the title of the European Capital of Culture, as a joint project of the Plzen 2015 company and the partner town of Regensburg.
Treffpunkt will be held in Plzen every October, Jiri Suchanek, from Plzen 2015, told journalists on Tuesday.
"We were surprised by the big interest last year, when people even came wearing Czech and Bavarian folk costumes," Suchanek said.
He estimated last year's attendance at around 5,000 people and said he expected it to increase this year.
The event is open free of charge.
The DEPO2015 compound, its courtyard and halls will liven up in the style of a Bavarian beer garden. A special beer brewed for the occasion from Czech and Bavarian hops will be available. Pretzels, beer goulash, sausages, roast pork ribs or sweet plum dumplings with poppy will represent the traditional Bavarian gastronomy.
The cultural programme includes an exhibition of forty Czech and Bavarian artists, lectures and film screenings, as well as music programme featuring Bavarian brass music, Czech bagpipe players (traditional Chod folk instrument), swing and big beat.
Artistic performances are planned throughout the festival. On Sunday, the programme will be tailored especially for families and will include a theatre performance for children, knight duels or making and flying kites.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Art&Food ZOOna (Bloges ART Market)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.