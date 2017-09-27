Czech student receives EU prize for young scientists
Tallinn/Brussels, Sept 26 (CTK) - Czech student Karina Movsesjan received one of the first three prizes of the EU Contest for Young Scientists on Tuesday, the European Commission has said.
The international jury appreciated the biochemical research into the mutation of protein RAD51 for which she also received prizes in the Czech Republic last November and in the USA this year.
Movsesjan, 18, hails from Kyrgyzstan and now studies biochemistry at Masaryk University in Brno.
She uncovered a mechanism that may cause cancer. Along with her, the first prize and the reward of 7000 euros were given to students from Switzerland and Canada.
The EU Contest for Young Scientists was attended by 146 participants aged 14-20. The contest was held for 29th time, the first in 1989.
