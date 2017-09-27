DHL to build and operate Eaton distribution centres
DHL Supply Chain will build and operate distribution centres for energy management specialist Eaton’s electrotechnical division.
Over the next few years, DHL Supply Chain will consolidate the most important functions of Eaton’s independent distribution centres located around Europe into three primary centres in Germany, UK and Czech Republic.
DHL will build a new hall in Rheinbach, Germany, that will serve Eaton’s customers in Western Europe. According to the plans, the greenfield project will be launched in Q4 2017. After its completing the warehouse in 2018, DHL will store and distribute various electrotechnical components from warehouse.
