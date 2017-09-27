Wednesday, 27 September 2017

ERO publishes price decision for supported green sources for 2018

CIA News |
27 September 2017

The Energy Regulation Office (ERO) has published a price decision, with which support for supported energy sources for the year 2018 is set up.

The costs of supported energy sources will reach approximately CZK 43.8bn. The most important points include a general lowering of green bonuses for electricity made from renewable sources as well as electricity from combined production of electricity and heat.

There has been an increase, on the other hand, for production of heat from biogas stations.