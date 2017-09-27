ERO publishes price decision for supported green sources for 2018
The Energy Regulation Office (ERO) has published a price decision, with which support for supported energy sources for the year 2018 is set up.
The costs of supported energy sources will reach approximately CZK 43.8bn. The most important points include a general lowering of green bonuses for electricity made from renewable sources as well as electricity from combined production of electricity and heat.
There has been an increase, on the other hand, for production of heat from biogas stations.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Art&Food ZOOna (Bloges ART Market)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.