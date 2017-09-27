Fall of light aircraft claims two lives
Noviny pod Ralskem, North Bohemia, Sept 26 (CTK) - Two people died in the crash of a light transport plane near the Diama plant in North Bohemian vicinity of Ceska Lipa Tuesday morning, the firefighters and emergency service told journalists.
There was no one else in the aircraft, regional emergency service spokesman Michael Georgiev said.
"The injuries of both of them were incompatible with life. The doctor could only say they were dead," Georgiev said.
The firefighters and emergency service staff did not find anyone else in the surrounding area.
Police spokeswoman Ivana Balakova said this was Cessna 421 twin-engined light transport aircraft. After the fall, it caught fire, she added.
