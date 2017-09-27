Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Fall of light aircraft claims two lives

ČTK |
27 September 2017

Noviny pod Ralskem, North Bohemia, Sept 26 (CTK) - Two people died in the crash of a light transport plane near the Diama plant in North Bohemian vicinity of Ceska Lipa Tuesday morning, the firefighters and emergency service told journalists.

There was no one else in the aircraft, regional emergency service spokesman Michael Georgiev said.

"The injuries of both of them were incompatible with life. The doctor could only say they were dead," Georgiev said.

The firefighters and emergency service staff did not find anyone else in the surrounding area.

Police spokeswoman Ivana Balakova said this was Cessna 421 twin-engined light transport aircraft. After the fall, it caught fire, she added.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.