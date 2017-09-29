Czechs, Germans to rediscover forgotten places in borderland
Polevsko, North Bohemia, Sept 28 (CTK) - Czechs and Germans will start rediscovering four forgotten places near Polevsko in the Lusatian Mountains (Lausitzer Gebirge) and their work will result in a multimedia hiking trail, Petra Zahradnickova, from the Lusatian Mountains Association, told CTK on Thursday.
Its opening is planned for October 28, Zahradnickova said.
The project was joined by 17 people, seven of whom are from Germany.
"The result will depend on their ideas and creativity," Zahradnickova said.
The participants will be working with the documents she will manage to find and visit the individual places.
In each of them, contemporaries aged 80-103 years will be waiting for them, she added.
The forgotten places include two former pubs, in Jedlicna and Wachstein.
Before World War Two, these were much visited pubs, but at present, their existence is not evoked by anything.
"In Jedlicna, there are different buildings now. The place around Wachstein is filled with a dense, almost impermeable forest, while there used to be dances held each weekend. Now there are only a few foundation stones," Zahradnickova said.
The other forgotten places include a small chapel over Polevsko (Blottendorf in German) and a former hermitage.
"We would like to highlight the places and install small signs on them to remind the public of them," Zahradnickova said.
The signs will be in Czech and German along with QR codes. Zahradnickova
The project costing roughly 100,000 crowns is sponsored by the Czech-German Fund of the Future.
